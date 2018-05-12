Canada's Sikh minister asked to remove turban at US airport

Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Navdeep Bains is a devout Sikh. He was heading home to Canada from Detroit in April 2017, when security agents insisted he remove his turban for inspection



Navdeep Bains. File Pic

The zealous airport security screening of a Canadian government minister wearing a turban last year led Ottawa to file a diplomatic protest with Washington, his office said on Thursday.

Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Navdeep Bains is a devout Sikh. He was heading home to Canada from Detroit in April 2017, when security agents insisted he remove his turban for inspection. He told La Presse that "the experience made me uncomfortable," describing the agents as "very insistent and very difficult."

