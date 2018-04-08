Canadian junior ice hockey team's bus crashes into truck, kills 14

The Saskatoon StarPhoenix said 14 more were injured â including three critically â in Friday's accident involving the Humboldt Broncos team bus



Officials said that three of the injured are in critical condition

In a tragic incident, a bus carrying Canada's junior ice hockey team collided with a truck on a rural highway in Canada's western Saskatchewan province. According to local media and the police, fourteen people were killed in the accident.

The Saskatoon StarPhoenix said 14 more were injured — including three critically — in Friday's accident involving the Humboldt Broncos team bus. The bus was carrying 28 people including the driver.



The bus that met with accident

Police said the crash took place at the town of Tisdale, a trading centre in an overwhelmingly agricultural region. The team was heading north for a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League playoff game against the Nipawin Hawks. The Saskatchewan league is a feeder system for higher levels of hockey with many graduating to play at US and Canadian colleges and major junior league level, while some go on to the National Hockey League.

"It is a significant accident, we had a tractor trailer and a bus collide," Royal Canadian Mounted Police inspector Ted Monro said, declining to give details about the victims. The truck's driver was among those killed.

The victim's families were directed to Nipawin Apostolic Church for information and support. The team comprises 24 players, all from Canada, with the youngest aged 16 and the oldest 21. In a statement, Hockey Canada said was "devastated" by the news.

With Inputs From Agencies

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The inputs from agencies have been sourced from a third party syndicated feed. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text