Canadian national arrested for living illegally in Vrindavan for 24 years

A Canadian national was arrested for living in Vrindavan for 24 years allegedly using forged documents, police said Wednesday.

SP City Shravan Kumar Singh said that following an input from a reliable source Rayan Adward Glad Stone, 55, was arrested Tuesday evening near ISKCON by the Vrindavan Police and LIU.

"He was living in Vrindavan with forged documents," the SP said. After his arrest, he presented a forged document to the police which was prepared by an advocate, showing Haryana as his other address, he said.

He was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the foreign national act. He was being interrogated by IB and Local Intelligence Unit, the police official said.

