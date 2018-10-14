Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard says she loves Princess Eugenie
Bouchard posted a picture of the royal wedding on Saturday and wrote: "So happy for them! I love following Princess Eugenie
Canadian tennis ace Eugenie Bouchard, who got her name after Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, was happy that the royal married her wine merchant fiance, Jack Brooksbank at a start-studded ceremony in Windsor Castle on Friday.
Bouchard posted a picture of the royal wedding on Saturday and wrote: "So happy for them! I love following Princess Eugenie. I was named after her. She watched me play in the finals of Wimbledon. I love her so much." The daughter of the British monarch's younger son, Prince Andrew, chose St George's Chapel for her big day — the same venue as the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May.
