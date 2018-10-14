Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard says she loves Princess Eugenie

tennis

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank leave St George's Chapel after their wedding. Pic/PTI

Canadian tennis ace Eugenie Bouchard, who got her name after Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, was happy that the royal married her wine merchant fiance, Jack Brooksbank at a start-studded ceremony in Windsor Castle on Friday.



Eugenie Bouchard

Bouchard posted a picture of the royal wedding on Saturday and wrote: "So happy for them! I love following Princess Eugenie. I was named after her. She watched me play in the finals of Wimbledon. I love her so much." The daughter of the British monarch's younger son, Prince Andrew, chose St George's Chapel for her big day — the same venue as the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May.

