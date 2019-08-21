Canadian woman held at IGI with gold bangles worth Rs 38 lakh

crime

The bangles were seized and the woman was arrested under relevant provisions of the Customs Act

This picture has been used for representational purposes only

According to a customs official, a Canadian woman allegedly carried 14 gold bangles which were worth 38 lakh. She was arrested at the Delhi airport. He said that she arrived at the Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday from Dubai.

The custom officials intercepted the woman after she had crossed the Green Channel, as per the official. He added that after a search, 14 gold bangles weighing 1,110 grams were recovered. The total tariff value of the gold was Rs 38,44,119. The bangles were seized and the woman was arrested under relevant provisions of the Customs Act.

A two-channel system has been adopted under which the Green Channel is for passengers not having any dutiable goods, while the Red Channel for those having dutiable goods. This has been done for the purpose of Customs Clearance of arriving passengers.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies