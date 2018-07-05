Cancel registration of vindictive school, demands KDMC education department

After mid-day's report, about 30 children struggling to get admission in schools; the KDMC Education department has asked the Zilla Parishad Education Department to cancel the authorization of the Institute

After mid-day’s report about 30 children struggling to get admission in schools because of the vindictive actions of D S Desai School in Kalyan, which issued them leaving certificates with negative marks after a tussle with their parents over recent fee hikes; the KDMC Education department has written to the Zilla Parishad Education Department, asking it to cancel the authorisation of the institute. The KDMC Education Department conducted an inquiry into the matter before writing the letter.

'Understood problem’

mid-day had reported the issue on June 29 (Kalyan school hikes fees by 66 percent, kicks 30 kids out for protesting). After parents protested the KDMC mayor had asked the education department to inquire into the matter. “We have understood the parents’ problem and students’ career issue. We have written to the Zilla Parishad Education Department to look into the matter and cancel the registration of the school. In the past as well, when the parents approached us for help, we had issued various letters to the school asking them to co-operate,” said J J Tadvi, education officer, KDMC.

At the end of last academic year, around 30 students were given LCs, because they did not comply with the increased fees, and failed to pay them for a year. The school continued increasing the fees for two consecutive years, which is against the rules. Despite opposing this move, when no one gave them a response, some parents had stopped paying the fees, but at the end of the academic year, the students received LCs along with the progress report.

According to the parents, they were paying Rs 12,000 per month in 2016-17, which was hiked to Rs 15,000 in 2017-18, and has now inflated to R20,000. This is an over 66 percent hike in two years. Parents are hopeful the education department’s move will get a positive response.

'Have proof for my actions’

School principal Effie Ferrao said, “I have proof of the reasons for my action, and have given it to the education department. I cannot comment further on this issue.”

