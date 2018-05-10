Cancel voting, says BJP post recovery of fake voter cards

While the saffron party claims Cong was behind the racket, the latter dismissed the charge as a 'lie'



A BJP supporter during a public rally ahead of the elections. Pic/PTI

A massive controversy has rocked Karnataka after nearly 10,000 'fake' voter ID cards were seized from a flat in Rajrajeshwari Assembly seat, prompting the BJP to demand countermanding of the election claiming Congress was behind the racket, a charge dismissed by the latter as a "lie".

With just three days left before Karnataka goes to poll, the BJP and Congress, the two main contenders for power, went after each other's jugular, each claiming the flat belonged to a woman associated with the rival party.

Addressing a press meet, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said Congress candidate and sitting MLA Munirathna Naidu was behind the alleged racket, which was exposed by BJP worker Rakesh. Congress spokesman Randeep Singh Surjawala hit right back, alleging that the flat owner Manjula Nanjamari and Rakesh had BJP connections and both contested Bengaluru civic elections on BJP tickets.

05

No. of laptops recovered from the flat

223

No. of assembly constituencies in the state where polling will take place

May 12

Day the Karnataka assembly election is scheduled to be held

10,000

No. of fake voter ID cards that have been recovered

1 lakh

No. of counterfoils of Form-6 recovered