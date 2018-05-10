Cancel voting, says BJP post recovery of fake voter cards
While the saffron party claims Cong was behind the racket, the latter dismissed the charge as a 'lie'
A BJP supporter during a public rally ahead of the elections. Pic/PTI
A massive controversy has rocked Karnataka after nearly 10,000 'fake' voter ID cards were seized from a flat in Rajrajeshwari Assembly seat, prompting the BJP to demand countermanding of the election claiming Congress was behind the racket, a charge dismissed by the latter as a "lie".
With just three days left before Karnataka goes to poll, the BJP and Congress, the two main contenders for power, went after each other's jugular, each claiming the flat belonged to a woman associated with the rival party.
Addressing a press meet, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said Congress candidate and sitting MLA Munirathna Naidu was behind the alleged racket, which was exposed by BJP worker Rakesh. Congress spokesman Randeep Singh Surjawala hit right back, alleging that the flat owner Manjula Nanjamari and Rakesh had BJP connections and both contested Bengaluru civic elections on BJP tickets.
05
No. of laptops recovered from the flat
223
No. of assembly constituencies in the state where polling will take place
May 12
Day the Karnataka assembly election is scheduled to be held
10,000
No. of fake voter ID cards that have been recovered
1 lakh
No. of counterfoils of Form-6 recovered
Flat owner rejects Cong's allegations
Amidst the row over the seizure of fake voter IDs from a flat in poll bound Karanataka, the flat owner Manjula Nanjamari on Wednesday clarified that the property was not rented by the BJP supporter Rakesh, as alleged by the Congress. "The tenants are Rekha and Rangaraju, this is fake news that Rakesh is the tenant," Nanjamari said.
'Central govt people arrogant like Mughals'
Manish Sisodia said some people in the Centre were as arrogant as the Mughals and was not letting AAP work. Referring to Maharana Pratap, he said the Delhi govt was working to provide health and education facilities to the public, like the Rajput king did to give facilities to the poor.
Is cong taking to unethical ways to succeed?
Narendra Modi, prime minister
'You must have seen how fake voter I-cards were seized by the thousands. Congress is trying to win the elections by using fake I-cards. People should not forgive it for this'
Amit Shah, BJP president
'The Cong has read the writing on the wall. They know their reign of corruption is ending in Karnataka. That is why they are turning to unethical ways to succeed'
Anand Sharma, Senior Congress leader
'Last night raid was stage managed by the BJP, which is using huge amounts of cash to influence voters and the elections. Secondly, It wasn't the EC or police, but BJP people who raided the flat, which belongs to a BJP leader,'
Prakash Javadekar, Union minister
'This is the philosophy of the Congress. If voters do not vote for you, create fake voters'
Rahul Gandhi, Congress president
'In Karnataka, when it comes to corruption, it's a 'no contest'. The BJP wins hands down!'
