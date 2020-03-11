Cancer patient spends night with husband's body after he commits suicide

In a shocking incident which took place in Kerala, a woman suffering from cancer spent the entire night next to her husband's dead body who committed suicde by hanging himself. The incident came to light when the cancer patient spent the night waiting helplessly for the police to take down the body due shift it to a nearby hospital for post moretem. But citing technicalities, the police refused to get the dead body down.

According to police officials, 67-year-old Joshi ended his life by committing suicide at his residence in Aluva, which was located opposite the rural police chief's official residence. Joshi's wife Lissy, a cancer patient undergoing chemotherapy was left shocked when she returned home from work to see her her husband hanging from the ceiling.

After listening to her screams, Lissy's neighbours and police peronnel from the rural superintendent of police's camp immediatley rushed to her aid. After being informed, a police team from Aluva rural station led by a sub-inspector arrived at the scene of crime. Although the police confirmed that Joshi was dead, they asked Lissy to wait till the next day as the judicial inquiry would only be prepared between 6 am to 6 pm.

While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Aluva's municipal councillor, Jerome Michael said he had informed the rural police chief who then instructed his subordinates to complete the procedures. Even after being asked to complete the procedures, the police refused to conduct the inquest on that day. The next day, a police team reached Lissy's residence and completed the judicial inquiry in 20 minutes.

"It took them only 20 minutes to complete the procedure which they could have done on Monday evening itself since they arrived at 5.10 pm. Even otherwise, they could have taken photographs and videos of the body and shifted it to the hospital and completed the inquest later," said Jerome Michael.

During the investgation, it was revealed that Lissy used to stay with her husband and that one of their childern was married while the other was working abroad. Which is why, Lissy had to spend the entire night next to her husband's hanging dead body.

It was also revealed that Joshi was heartbroken when he learned about his wife's ailment. Even he had suffered from a stomach pain and was advised to undergo an endoscopy by his doctors. After the inquest was done, local legislator Anwar Sadath visited Lissy's residence and assured to bring the incident to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's notice.

