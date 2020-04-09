Cancer survivor Nafisa Ali diagnosed with Leucoderma, says you win some you lose some

Bollywood actor Nafisa Ali Sodhi has revealed that she has been diagnosed with leucoderma. The actress, who is a cancer survivor and is currently in Goa due to lockdown imposed by the government amid coronavirus outbreak in the country. She took to her Instagram account to share the grim news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nafisa ali sodhi (@nafisaalisodhi) onApr 7, 2020 at 6:34am PDT

Nafisa wrote in a long post, "Ever since my chemotherapy I started noticing white patches on my neck area ... now being by the sea and getting a tan ,I can tell it’s on my face too . Such is life ... you win some and loose some .I have been diagnosed with Leucoderma ... What is it ? Quite similar to the skin condition "Vitiligo" –leucoderma is a skin disorder in which patches of skin tend to lose its natural color. [sic]"

She continued, "Leucoderma is regarded as the de-pigmentation of the skin which is marked by the localization or complete destruction of melanocytes in the body. The characteristic formation of white patches on the skin remains closely bound to each other unlike the patches formed in Vitiligo. Leucoderma is particularly known by the presence of white patches which could be localized to smaller areas in the beginning. However, with the passage of time, the skin patches might get enlarged. Stay blessed and happy. [sic]"

Last week, in an interview, Nafisa Ali had revealed how the current lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic has impacted her life. She said that she has been eating just dry ration for the past many days — there are no vegetables, no fruits. She also added that her medicines are finishing. The courier services are not working so she can't have them delivered from elsewhere.

Nafisa was diagnosed with stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer in November 2018. She was declared cancer-free in 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news