Candice Bergen: I was thrilled that they offered Sharon's character

Candice Bergen talks about her upcoming film Book Club



Candice Bergen

The film revolves around the life of four women - Diane (Diane Keaton) is recently widowed after 40 years of marriage. Vivian (Jane Fonda) enjoys her men with no strings attached. Sharon (Candice Bergen) is still working through a decade-old divorce. Carol's (Mary Steenburgen) marriage is in a slump after 35 years. Four lifelong friends' lives are turned upside down to hilarious ends when their book club tackles the infamous Fifty Shades of Grey. From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter. The film in India is released by PVR Pictures on 25th May.

Tell us how was it like playing Sharon?

A different challenge. Sharon has lost her belief in herself. Her obstacle is her own self-worth. She's a victim of what society says: Women at her age are no longer relevant, no longer have sex appeal, and should no longer be in physical relationships. She's shut that off and focused on her career, being a very successful, powerful federal judge. She has to overcome the obstacles in her belief that she is worthy, can put herself back out there, that someone will fall in love with her and enjoy her company and she'll enjoy his. It's a real challenge for people of all ages to believe they are worth someone else's time and love.

Tell us a little about your character.

I was thrilled that they offered that character (Sharon) to me. I mean she's a federal judge, intelligent, this voice of authority, has a sense of humor, the soul of discipline and truthfulness. So she does everything by the book. She's just a stand-up broad. Granted she's lived alone for hundreds of years! She was married for a long time to this nebbishy guy. She divorced him and now he's with a 12-year-old. She starts to think 'Maybe I should see men. Maybe I shouldn't be living in this tiny desert of an apartment. She feels her life is complete. She has a cat. She's at the top of her career and doesn't feel her life is wanting.

What do you think about online dating? Given your character is trying this medium.

For me personally – online dating? I cannot imagine such a thing. It is sort of the currency today – what people in all walks of life, all incomes, all backgrounds do so who am I to say?

You are involved with Richard Dreyfuss' character in the film. How was it working with him?

Richard Dreyfuss is a fantastic actor. He has that kind of feral presence, an insane confidence, full of life and humor. Let's just say he's not afraid to go anywhere!

What was your favorite part of the film?

What I loved is that this film had an honesty to it, the caring in their friendship. For a woman, really, women friends are key to a life well-lived and a life of support. It's touching and its funny. It's saying it doesn't matter if your 50 or 60 or 70 or older, life isn't over. New things start. It's about renewal.

What has been the takeaway from this film?

They all find connections with men and through it all the women are there for each other and that gets you through the night. It's a sexy movie if you don't mind all those people! It's also inspiring because these are women who have navigated their way through what most women have had to deal with in their lives. And they've found a way through it. They've reinvented themselves. They've reinvented their marriage. It's not over until it's really over. That's the takeaway.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates