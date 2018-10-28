Candice Warner: Thanks David for always making us smile

cricket

Candice tweeted this picture on social media with their daughters Ivy Mae and Indi Rae

Candice posted this picture of husband David and kids

Australian cricketer David Warner, who was involved in the ball tampering issue and was later banned from cricket for a year, turned 32 on Saturday and his wife Candice was all praise for her husband.



Candice Warner

Candice tweeted this picture on social media with their daughters Ivy Mae and Indi Rae and wrote: "Happy Birthday to the most wonderful husband, caring and loving father. Every day you inspire us to be better versions of ourselves and teach us the values of hard work and dedication. We love you so much. Thanks for always making us smile. Have a great day @davidwarner31." Cute, na?

