Candid Virat Kohli: I was tired when I reached the score of 65

In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Kohli is seen having a candid conversation with Yuzvendra Chahal.

Virat Kohli celebrates his 42nd ODI century.

Virat Kohli opened up to teammate Yuzvendra Chahal on the match-winning 120-run knock he played against West Indies in the second ODI and said that the innings took a toll on him and he was tired when he reached the score of 65.

As a result of this knock of 120 runs, Virat Kohli became the highest run-getter against West Indies in the ODI format. He also became the second-highest run-getter for the Men in Blue in the 50-over format.

"It was important for me to stay at the crease. As a side, we try that one of our top three batsmen goes on to play a big knock. Shikhar and Rohit have done that for us in the past, and today I was able to do it. Honestly, I was tired when I reached the score of 65, but the situation demanded me to work hard for every run," Kohli told Chahal after the second ODI.

When Kohli revealed that he was tired once he reached 65, Chahal remarked "Breaking News: Even our skipper gets tired".

India defeated West Indies by 59 runs, owing to Duckworth-Lewis in the second ODI.

If his exploits with the bat were not enough, Kohli also took a spectacular catch to dismiss Evin Lewis. The Indian skipper said he always strives to put his best foot forward and looks to give his 100 per cent.

"It was a challenging day. My mindset is to just keep on working hard for the team. If you do not give your 100 per cent to the team, then I do not think you are doing justice to the team," Kohli said.

Kohli was seen in a cheerful mood during the first ODI as he danced with former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Chris Gayle.

The 30-year-old said that he is in a good headspace so he can enjoy these type of moments in the match.

"I just enjoy myself on the field. I am in a good headspace so whenever I hear music, I feel like dancing," Kohli said.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar starred with the ball as he scalped four wickets to hand India a comfortable 59-run victory.

India next takes on West Indies in the final ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday, August 14 in Trinidad and Tobago.

Virat Kohli with the century brought up his 42nd ODI ton and is now just 7 tons short of Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 centuries in ODI cricket.

With inputs from PTI

