Candle: Madhuri Dixit surprises her fans with the teaser of her song

Actor and dancer par excellence, who knew Madhuri Dixit-Nene was also an exceptional singer? The stunning actress, who turned 53 today, has surprised all her fans and well-wishers with a return gift - the teaser of her first single!

Sharing the teaser, Madhuri wrote, "Thanks for all the good wishes and birthday love! Wanted to give some love back to you. Sharing an exclusive preview of my first ever single. Will share the song soon. It's called Candle and it's about hope, something we need in large supply right now."

Wow, we can't wait for the full song to release! Madhuri Dixit sounds like a lovely songstress, doesn't she?

