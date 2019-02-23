Candlelight vigil held in New Jersey in memory of Pulwama bravehearts

international

New Jersey: North American community of Indian Origin including a majority of organisations of the Indian diaspora came together at the Royal Alberts Palace here to hold a candlelight vigil in memory of the CRPF personnel who lost their lives last week in the Pulwama terror attack.



The event, held on February 22, included a flower-filled memorial and brief remarks by the Indian Consulate New York HOC, Jaideep Chola, and the mayor of Woodbridge, John McCormac. The event was also attended by Councilwoman Nancy Drumm and Alok Kumar, the President of Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) NY NJ CT.



The ceremony was concluded with a candle vigil with over 600 Indians in attendance. Major associations including Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America (BAJANA), Indian Cultural Association of NJ (ICS Union), Asian American Chamber of Commerce (AICC), Telangana American Telugu Association (TATA), amongst others supported the event.



As many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack which was orchestrated by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The CRPF personnel were killed when their convoy was targeted on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on February 14. The convoy comprised 78 buses in which around 2500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

