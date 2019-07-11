Cannabis worth Rs 1.92 crore seized by DRI, 2 arrested

crime

The DRI officials got the wind of the situation based on specific intelligence, the DRI intercepted the vehicle which was coming from Bhadrachalam

Representational Image

Hyderabad (Telangana): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested two people at Duddeda in Siddipet in the early hours of Wednesday and seized over 962 kg of cannabis, worth around Rs 1.92 crore. The DRI officials got the wind of the situation based on specific intelligence, the DRI intercepted the vehicle which was coming from Bhadrachalam.

Initially, the DRI officials were informed that the vehicle was carrying coconut and guava saplings intended to be delivered at Zaheerabad. Later, the officials boarded the carrier and noticed that brown coloured jute gunny bags were concealed beneath a load of plants and were emanating strong odour.

On search, the officials found 962.7 kg of cannabis in 477 packets. The two persons transporting of the narcotic drugs have been arrested and the vehicle has been impounded.

Further investigation in the case is in progress.

