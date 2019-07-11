Cannabis worth Rs 1.92 cr seized by DRI, 2 held

national

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized over 962 kg of cannabis, worth around Rs 1.92 crore from a good carrier in Siddipet

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized over 962 kg of cannabis, worth around Rs 1.92 crore in the grey market, from a good carrier at Duddeda in Siddipet in the early hours of Wednesday and arrested two persons.

Based on specific intelligence, the DRI intercepted the vehicle which was coming from Bhadrachalam.

The DRI officials were initially told that the vehicle was carrying coconut and guava saplings intended to be delivered at Zaheerabad. Later, the officials boarded the carrier and noticed that brown coloured jute gunny bags were concealed beneath a load of plants and were emanating strong odour.

On search, the officials found 962.7 kg of cannabis in 477 packets. The two persons transporting of the narcotic drugs have been arrested and the vehicle has been impounded. Further investigation in the case is in progress.

