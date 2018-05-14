Cannes 2018: Curious case of Deepika Padukone's RK tattoo

Over the weekend, Deepika Padukone's online fans kept speculating if the RK tattoo on the nape of her neck had been erased



Over the weekend, Deepika Padukone's online fans kept speculating if the RK tattoo on the nape of her neck had been erased. In one of her appearances on the red carpet at the on-going Cannes film festival, the mark was not visible. But they should know that Dippy loves to play the now-you-see-it, now-you-don't game. Last year, too, it had vamoosed in a soap commercial featuring Dippy. Blame it on the dollops of concealer that must have been dabbed to hide it.



After wearing a formal pantsuit on day two, Deepika Padukone opted for a pink fluffy dress for her red carpet appearance. In an Ashi Studio couture gown and jewel-toned pumps, she aced the look. Her smokey eyes and hair tied in a top-bun added the required drama. While she went dramatic with her eyes, the dimpled-diva chose a nude lip shade. Mesmerised by her look, beau Ranveer Singh commented on her picture, "Gosh." Choreographer Farah Khan even suggested that she should have worn this pink outfit at the Met Gala. This is what she wrote, "Should Hav worn this to the Met Ball..fabulous (sic)."

Having set foot on the French Riviera, B-Town's brightest instantly put their game face on. Seductive as she is, Deepika Padukone knows how to steal the show. But, unlike her contemporaries, she can even let her hair down and break into a desi jig sporting a Victoria Hayes suit. Deepika Padukone has been treating her fans and followers to her uber stylish and elegant attires at recent international events.

