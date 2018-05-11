Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone looks angelic in white caped gown

Deepika Padukone opted for a sheer lace creation by designer Zuhair Murad with nude lip and smoky eyes at 71st Cannes Film Festival 2018



Deepika Padukone at Cannes. Picture courtesy/Deepika's Instagram account

Deepika Padukone showed her first red carpet look from Festival de Cannes this year as a L'Oreal Paris brand ambassador and she looked no less than an angel, and epitome of elegance, in a sheer white caped gown. She opted for a sheer lace creation by designer Zuhair Murad with nude lip and smoky eyes done by L'Oreal giving the finishing touch to her entire getup. Giving a glimpse of her look to her fans on Instagram, she posted a picture of herself and wrote: "Ready to rock and roll." Before this the actress also shared a picture in a white T-shirt, blue denims and nude heels from the festival.

L'Oreal Paris is celebrating 21 glorious years as the official make-up partner for the Festival de Cannes. Known for weaving magic and beauty at one of the most prestigious events of global cinema, it will rule the red carpet with the theme of #Summer Escape this year. Apart from Deepika Padukone, Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who will be completing 17 years at the red carpet, will be attending the festival on May 12 and May 13.

#Cannes2018 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onMay 10, 2018 at 8:18am PDT

Even the just married Sonam Kapoor will be completing 8 years at Cannes and will attend the festival on May 14 and May 15. Some of the other L'Oreal Paris spokespersons that will be seen on the red carpet include Julianne Moore, Helen Mirren & Doutzen Kroes.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS