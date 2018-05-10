Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone makes a touch down at the French Riviera

Deepika Padukone arrives for 71st Cannes Film Festival which will be held from May 8-19

Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor are headed to French Riviera to add glamour at the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The 71st Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 8-19. Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram account to share a photo of her landing in Cannes. "Touchdown Cannes...," Deepika wrote with the photo.

Deepika will be walking the red carpet for the second time on May 10 and May 11. Aishwarya will be completing 17 years at the red carpet and will be attending the festival on May 12 and May 13. Sonam will be completing eight years at Cannes and will attend the festival on May 14 and May 15. Some of the other L'Oréal Paris spokespersons that will be seen on the red carpet include Julianne Moore, Helen Mirren and Doutzen Kroes.

The cosmetic brand is celebrating 21 years as the official make-up partner for the Festival de Cannes. The theme this year is #Summer Escape. Inspired by the French Riviera, glitz, allure and colours of Cannes, the #SummerEscape collection includes a range of long wear and all-day comfort make-up.

Deepika Padukone rocked the red carpet of Met Gala 2018 as she donned a hand-draped silk gazar creation by Prabal Gurung. The stylish diva, who is known to carry every outfit with utmost poise and elegance, turned heads in a ravishing appearance at the international ensemble.

