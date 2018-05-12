Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone's fluffy gown or Kangana Ranaut's embellished catsuit?

Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut's fashion parade is worth a watch



Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut at Cannes 2018. Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Bollywood divas – Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut are killing it with their smashing appearances at the coastal region.

After wearing a formal pantsuit on day two, Deepika Padukone opted for a pink fluffy dress for her red carpet appearance. In an Ashi Studio couture gown and jewel-toned pumps, she aced the look. Her smokey eyes and hair tied in a top-bun added the required drama. While she went dramatic with her eyes, the dimpled-diva chose a nude lip shade.

Mesmerised by her look, beau Ranveer Singh commented on her picture, "Gosh." Choreographer Farah Khan even suggested that she should have worn this pink outfit at the Met Gala. This is what she wrote, "Should Hav worn this to the Met Ball..fabulous (sic)."

The actress made another change on day two, in which, she looked like stunning!

On the other hand, after stunning everyone in a beige bralette and formal trousers, Kangana Ranaut stirred drama on the red carpet in an embellished jumpsuit. Messy hair and jewels by de Grisogono, she completed the look perfectly. Prior to this, she had worn a six-yard inspired by the sixties, and this Nedret Taciroglu jumpsuit was her inspiration from the seventies.

Well, who do you think earns brownie points for carrying their outfits with panache?

This is Kangana Ranaut's first time at the gala. She is representing Grey Goose, which is celebrating cinematic excellence through its global platform Vive Le Cinema. The brand is the official celebration partner at Cannes every year and this year, it chose Kangana to represent and celebrate Indian cinema at the Cannes Film Festival. Kangana was invited for an interactive session at the India Pavilion too.

