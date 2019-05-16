Cannes 2019: Here's why Selena Gomez is cautious on social media

hollywood

The 26-year-old star Selena Gomez says she has become more private about her life in recent years as she is battling personal turmoil

US singer and actress Selena Gomez poses as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Dead Don't Die" during the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 14, 2019. Pic by / AFP

Cannes film festival is currently underway and is seeing the who's who from the industry taking the red carpet by storm. American singer Selena Gomez too graced the red carpet of the film festival and opened up about the dark side of social media.

The 26-year-old star says she has become more private about her life in recent years as she is battling personal turmoil. Gomez, who has more than 150 million followers on Instagram, is less active on the photo-sharing application than many other celebrities amid her health struggles, reported E! News.

At a Cannes press conference for her new movie titled 'The Dead Don't Die', she addressed the issue of social media and the exposure surrounding it. She also said how the platform is terrible for the current generation.

"I think our world is going through a lot. I would say for my generation, specifically, social media has really been terrible. It does scare me when you see how exposed these young boys and young girls are. They are not aware of the news. I think it's dangerous for sure. I don't think people are getting the right information sometimes," Gomez said.

"I think it's pretty impossible to make it safe at this point," she added.

Asserting that one should be careful and limit the use of social media, she said, "I'm grateful I have the platform. I don't do a lot of pointless pictures. For me, I like to be intentional with it. It just scares me. I'll see these young girls at meet and greets. They are devastated, dealing with bullying and not being able to have their own voice. It can be great in moments. I would be careful and allow yourself some time limits of when you should use it."

Gomez's turmoil has been largely related to her health. In 2015, the singer revealed that she had lupus diagnosis and two years later, she underwent a kidney transplant.

In 2018, she was hospitalised for conditions related to her autoimmune disease and also underwent treatment to battle anxiety and depression, which are common lupus symptoms. In the same year, she and Justin Bieber split after a rekindled romance. Bieber later tied the knot with Hailey Baldwin.

Gomez didn't attend any celebrity events that year and stayed away from social media as well.

In April, this year, Gomez attended the WE Day California celebration, marking her first major celebrity event in about a year and a half. The songstress also made a music comeback with a rare guest performance at the 2019 Coachella music festival.

