Cannes 2019: Huma Qureshi looks gorgeous in a beautiful flowing gown

Huma Qureshi, who has walked the red carpet from the second year at the Cannes Film Festival, has surpassed her last year's look in this metallic hued grey Gaurav Gupta gown

Huma Qureshi at Cannes Film Festival 2019

Huma Qureshi slayed the Cannes Film Festival 2019 red carpet with her edgy and classic looks. Last night, Huma walked the red carpet in a beautiful flowing ensemble and made sure to make heads turn, this time around.

Huma, who landed in the French Rivera on May 17, was all excited for her second year at the prestigious gala. For the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, Huma pulled all stops and looked nothing less than a dream when she stepped out in a metallic hued grey Gaurav Gupta gown accentuated with ruffled train, giving it the perfect volume.

Check out her pictures here:

Huma added just the right amount of drama to her outfit with exaggerated sleeves and sparkling lines adorning her torso.

Huma Qureshi completed her look with a pair of blue coloured chandelier earrings and a stunning diamond ring, adding just the right amount of glam to her outfit.

Huma opted for a fresh face of makeup with nude pink lips and heavy mascara to round off her look. She chose to tie her hair in a tousled messy and voluminous bun that complemented the look perfectly.

Earlier, the actress had shared snaps of her getting dressed up for the gala. "And it begins #Hnm #Cannes #livevictoriously", she captioned the image.

The actress couldn't keep her excitement bundled up earlier had shared pictures on her Instagram story on Friday, as she touched down in French Riviera. Huma has posted a picture of herself with loads of luggage. "When u land at #Nice airport and your phone justtttt explodes with messages. Thank you everyone so humbled with all the #Leila is special and I can't wait to share it with you all. will reply everyone personally.Right now just waiting for my remaining bags #cannes, [sic]" she captioned the picture.

Earlier in the day, the first trailer of Netflix's much-anticipated Leila was released on Friday. The series is based on Prayaag Akbar's book of the same name. Helmed by Deepa Mehta, Leila stars Huma Qureshi, Siddharth, Rahul Khanna, Seema Biswas, Akash Khurana, Sanjay Suri and Arif Zakaria in pivotal roles. Huma Qureshi has received a thumbs up from host Bollywood celebs on social media post the trailer launch.

The actress is in the French Riviera on behalf of vodka brand Grey Goose, which celebrates cinematic excellence with the launch of its new global platform 'Live Victoriously'. Last year, the actress had charmed the gala wearing a fitting, princess gown from Ali Younes Couture. She styled her hair into a wet, slicked back mop and muted nude lips to go along with the ivory gown. "It was a pleasure to be associated with the brand at the Cannes Film Festival last year. Over the years, we all have witnessed the recognition that the Indian film Industry has received at this prestigious platform and I am thrilled to accompany the brand once again this year," Huma had said in a recent statement.

After Bollywood divas, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, and Kangana Ranaut, it now turns of actor Huma Qureshi to stun the crowd! The festival is scheduled to be held from May 14-25.

