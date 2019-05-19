Cannes 2019 photos: Hina Khan shares her jaw-dropping looks on Cannes day 4

television

Hina Khan has been upping her fashion game at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. Khan made her Cannes debut this year and has been sporting the most stunning outfits, like never before!

Actor Hina Khan, who made her Cannes debut this year, has been upping her fashion game like never before by sporting the most stunning outfits. The 'Kausautii Zindagii Kay' actor shared her dynamic look from day four of the film festival on Instagram and going by the latest post, she is here to slay!

In one of the pictures, the svelte beauty can be seen dressed in an-all blue Maison Armine Ohanyan Paris ensemble striking a picture-perfect pose, proving to be a total fashionista.

The 'Big Boss' finalist can be seen sporting a light blue shredded shirt with ripped palazzo pants and silver heels. She rounded off her look with a pair of sapphire-stoned earrings and a fresh face of makeup. For her hairdo, she opted for a low ponytail.

"Day 4 Cannes," she captioned the scintillating picture. She shared another picture giving a closer look at her gorgeous outfit and flawless makeup.

The star, who has been garnering praise thanks to her sartorial fashion choices, shared another jaw-dropping look of hers from the day which is a treat to the eyes.

The 31-year-old actor looked absolutely graceful and chic in a dark green ensemble. She opted for a lustrous beautiful green dress by Rami Al Ali, paired with shimmery black pumps by Intoto. The actor completed her look with subtle makeup and beachy waves hairdo.

Earlier today, the poster of her upcoming film 'Lines' was launched at the mega event.

Giving some insight about her character, Nazia, in the film and the troubles she faces, Hina wrote on Instagram, "Emotions don't change because of the borders in between, the life and plight of Nazia is a simple portrayal of any girl who faces the magnitude of ordinary challenges in a not so ordinary story. Lines is my debut in films. I hope you all love it as much we loved it. This is the first look launched at Cannes and an official poster which depicts more than a poster can!"

The film is helmed by Hussain Khan, written by Kunwar Shakti Singh and Rahat Kazmi. 'Lines' is produced by Rahat Kazmi, Tariq Khan, Zeba Sajid.

The film also stars Farida Jalaal and Rishi Bhutani (who is essaying the role of a Pakistani guy), who eventually falls for Hina (who is essaying the role of an Indian Muslim girl).

The upcoming movie marks the Bollywood debut of the 'Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor.

The diva stole all the limelight at her first Cannes red carpet appearance in a Ziad Nakad gorgeous grey heavily embellished and stonework gown with a plunging neckline, long trail and dramatic sleeves. She accessorised her outfit with simple diamond studs.

The actor started off her acting career with 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata'. Her stint in 'Bigg Boss 11' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 8' earned her more recognition. She was last seen as Komolika in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'.

