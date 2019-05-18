Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dress like a power couple at the gala

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet of the Chopard party with her husband Nick Jonas, and the couple made sure that they leave a lasting impression

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Chopard party. Pic: AP

Priyanka Chopra marked her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 at the French Rivera and she’s already teasing us with every little bit of her trip. On Friday, the desi girl walked the red carpet of the Chopard party with her husband Nick Jonas, and the couple made sure that they leave a lasting impression.

For the event, the Quantico actress was seen wearing a mermaid inspired sheer dress with silver embellishment on it. The actress shines bright in this lilac turtleneck couture, which she paired with glittery pumps. Priyanka Chopra completed her party look with her hair tied up and diamond earrings, which made her look a chic one! Nick Jonas too looked dapper in this black tuxedo. Take a look.

Earlier too, PeeCee had caught everyone's attention on the first day of the gala, as she walked the red carpet wearing a rose-gold and black ombre thigh-high slit dress. Her wavy tresses and winged eyeliner and rose-pink lips enhanced her look.

View this post on Instagram Cannes 2019 @red #5BFilm A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onMay 16, 2019 at 2:04pm PDT

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared the best shots not only from the red carpet but also from the photoshoot she posed for before walking down in front of the paparazzi at the film festival.

View this post on Instagram Je ne sais quoi A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onMay 16, 2019 at 3:00pm PDT

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂ¤ A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onMay 16, 2019 at 3:05pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onMay 16, 2019 at 2:55pm PDT

The 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival saw many big names from the Indian film industry representing their respective brands at the French Riviera. Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut made their second appearance, while Priyanka Chopra and television actress, Hina Khan made their debuts at the Cannes Film Festival.

Priyanka Chopra's latest appearance was the pink carpet at the prestigious Met Gala 2019. The Bajirao Mastani actress looked absolutely stunning in a Dior Haute Couture silver gown with colourful and vibrant feathered ruffles coupled with a matching cape and a quirky crown.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in The Sky is Pink which also stars Farhan Akhtar, directed by Shonali Bose. The Sky Is Pink will be produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under his home banner Roy Kapur Films and will hit theatres in October 2019.

