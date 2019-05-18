Cannes 2019: The fever still on for Kangana Ranaut; does photoshoot

bollywood-fashion

After walking the red carpet with elan on both days at the Cannes Film Festival, Kangana Ranaut is unstoppable. She is now doing a photo shoot at the French Riviera for a fashion magazine.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut mesmerised everyone with her appearances at the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. And now, after walking the red carpet for back-to-back two days - May 16 and 17, she is all set for another photoshoot on the foreign shores. Kangana is getting a photo shoot done for a fashion magazine. Dressed in a white asymmetrical skirt and an off-shoulder crop top, Kangana Ranaut looks effortlessly chic. Those white retro glasses and pink strappy heels with curly tresses, she rocked the outfit.

Take a look at the pictures and videos:

Kangana Ranaut came as a breath of fresh air at the Cannes' Pavilion. After walking the red carpet and attending the Grey Goose party, Kangana Ranaut turned heads by bringing her on-point fashion game to the French Riviera. For a Swiss brand's party, Kangana Ranaut showed off her chic side in an asymmetrical thigh-high slit white gown, and she looked like a vision in white.

Prior to this look, the Queen actress had worn a blush pink and white off-shoulder embellished peplum gown.

On day 1 of hers at the red carpet, Kangana Ranaut wore a Falguni Shane Peacock's customised corset and a Kanjeevaram saree by Madhurya creations, which she paired with Opera gloves that gave her a Victorian look. The actress walked the red carpet with all glamour and beauty. Her waved hair with a bun, minimal accessories and nude makeup surely gave a run to many fashionistas out there!

This is Kangana's second year at the Cannes gala and she is being hosted by a popular vodka brand, Grey Goose.

Also Read: Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut's latest gown is all sorts of dreamy

Best of Cannes Film Festival 2019:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates