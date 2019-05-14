Cannes calling for Diana Penty; the actress to make her red carpet debut

bollywood

This year, Grey Goose will be hosting one of the most graceful stars from the Indian film fraternity, Diana Penty, in the French Riviera

Diana Penty

To mark the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, super premium vodka Grey Goose celebrates moments, both big and small, of cinematic excellence through the launch of its new global platform Live Victoriously! This year, Grey Goose will be hosting one of the most graceful stars from the Indian film fraternity, Diana Penty, in the French Riviera.

Speaking about Grey Goose's association with the artist, Anshuman Goenka, Marketing Head of Bacardi India said, "It is a pleasure to have an absolutely charming and skilled actress like Diana Penty debut at the Cannes Film Festival with our brand. Diana has carved a niche for herself with her impressive performances. She has been a symbol of sophistication and truly embodies the idea of living victoriously by celebrating each big and small achievement and striving for higher accomplishment."

Thrilled about her debut, Diana said, 'India has seen great recognition and appreciation at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in recent years. I am excited to be invited by Grey Goose to be part of the event this year and I look forward to celebrating the experience with the global icon of luxury in the country of its origin.'

Artists from Indian cinema are being appreciated on international platforms and Grey Goose is poised to celebrate their moments of excellence at Cannes.

