Cannot allow ICSE exams in July 2020: Maharashtra government

In major relief to students of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), the pending board examination scheduled for July will not be held. The Maharashtra government on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court (HC) that it cannot permit ICSE to conduct examinations in July, considering the current COVID-19 situations.

The Council of ICSE is expected to provide details on the method to be used to evaluate these children in the absence of exams.

Though the matter remains undecided as the HC is waiting to hear ICSE's alternative plan, Wednesday's hearing brings some much-needed clarity.



Arvind Tiwari, parent and advocate

Responding to the government's stand, the ICSE council then questioned what will be the fate of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations, which had a similar schedule. The matter is scheduled for a hearing in the Supreme Court on Thursday. Nevertheless, the state's stand has brought cheer for ICSE children and their parents.

Arvind Tiwari, a concerned parent and an advocate who had moved court against the ICSE's decision to hold examinations, said, "The battle is half complete as the state has denied permission. Now it is important to see what method will be used for evaluation. The HC has asked the council to submit the methodology before the next hearing. While the state's stand is clear, the developments in SC regarding CBSE exams will be important as the verdict will apply all over the country."

When the HC asked the ICSE council about its evaluation method, it said that the process would vary based on conditions such as whether or not a student has the option to appear for an exam. "Now that Maharashtra government has cleared its stand, the council is waiting for SC's decision as that would clarify which method can be used," said Tiwari.

"This is clearly a good development. But we are waiting for a final decision from the courts. We hope the state government's stand is followed all over the country as that would ensure that students are at par," said Sheriff DCosta, a parent. Soon after the hearing, the board also issued a circular for parents through schools stating that the two options given earlier regarding examinations don't exist after Wednesday's hearing. It also clarifies that further details would be given in future.

