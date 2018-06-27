Cannot blame boss if employee kills self due to excess workload: Supreme Court

The case came into limelight when Kishor Parashar, a Maharashtra government employee ended his life by committing suicide in August 2017 due to forced work hours and extreme work pressure by his senior

Representational image

In what is said to be a major ruling, the Supreme Court of India rejected a wife's plea of blaming the boss for her husband's extreme step of killing himself and ending his life. The apex court stated, "If an employee takes the extreme step of ending his/her life due to heavy workload at the office, his superior cannot be held accused of abetting the suicide."

Kishor Parashar committed suicide back in August 2017 due to extreme pressure at work. The deceased's wife later filed an FIR stating that her husband was forced to work at odd hours and even threatened to stop his increment. Striking down the suicide abetment case against Aurangabad education official, the Supreme Court held that the allegations in the FIR were inadequate and did not fulfill the requirements of Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The accused, Vaijnath Khandke, who is said to be the senior of Parashar, approached the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court for seeking quashing of the registered FIR. It is when the High Court rejected the plea on January 23 that Vaijnath appealed before the apex court. The Supreme Court bench comprising of Arun Mishra and UU Lalit accepted the appeal against the plea by Maharashtra government's standing Counsel Nishant Katneswarkar, as reported by Financial Express.

Justice Lalit while giving the verdict stated, "It is true that if a situation is created deliberately so as to drive a person to commit suicide, there would be room for attracting Section 306 of the IPC (abetment to suicide). However, the facts on record in the present case are inadequate and insufficient (to reach that conclusion)".

Thus, terming the HC's rationale behind the verdict as untenable the Supreme Court bench quashed the FIR against the superior officer.

