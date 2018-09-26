Cannot have talks when US is holding knife to the throat, says China

international

China said on Tuesday it was impossible to hold trade talks with the United States while Washington is imposing tariffs that are like "holding a knife to someone's throat". Speaking a day after Washington activated tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods, vice commerce minister Wang Shouwen said China is open to negotiations but that the two sides must treat each other "equally and with respect".

"Now that the US has adopted these types of large-scale trade restrictions, they're holding a knife to someone's throat. Under these circumstances, how can negotiations proceed?" said Wang. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had invited Chinese officials to hold new talks, but President Donald Trump's latest salvo appear to have scuttled that effort. Wang said on Tuesday the US measures "have made it impossible for the negotiations to proceed".

Trump sends love to India

While exchanging pleasantries at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, US President Donald Trump told External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, "I love India, give my regards to my friend Prime Minister Modi." Trump reportedly said this in response to Swaraj telling him she has brought greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

