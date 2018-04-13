Canon India launches new mirrorless camera for millennials

Equipped with an improved "dual pixel CMOS AF", the lightweight portable camera with 24.1MP "APS-C sized CMOS" sensor will help users shoot ultra-high definition movies even under low-light conditions

Canon India on Friday launched "EOS M50" -- a new mirrorless camera for the millennials in India that houses the "DIGIC 8" image processor to ensure better picture quality and comes with 4K movie shooting capability.

"EOS M50" is available with a single kit option for Rs 61,995.

Equipped with an improved "dual pixel CMOS AF", the lightweight portable camera with 24.1MP "APS-C sized CMOS" sensor will help users shoot ultra-high definition movies even under low-light conditions.

With the touch and drag AF, users are also able to select and move the AF frame via touch panel while looking through the built-in 2.36 million dot electronic viewfinder (EVF).

"India is an evolving market and so are the demands and expectations of the customers. EOS M50 strengthens our commitment to the mirrorless segment. This product is a result of our 'consumer-first' approach," Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India, told reporters here.

The "4K Frame Grab" function allows for high-resolution images to be extracted from the footage taken.

Additionally, with combination IS lenses, users can expect reduced camera shake during movie shooting.

"Even when using non-IS lenses, the EOS M50's built in five-axis stabilisation feature ensures that users are able to enjoy seamless and resolute video capture," the company said.

Users can also shoot in high-frame rate of HD 120p to render rich slow-motion movement and expression when played back.

With the normal ISO speed of 25,600 and expandable up to 51,200, users can achieve clear shots with minimum noise in low-light conditions.

The newly added "silent" mode (applicable in scene mode) mutes the shutter sound, making the mirrorless a perfect device for capturing events like concerts.

The camera allows a continuous shooting speed of approximately 10fps in one shot AF and 7.4fps in "Servo" AF.

The EOS M50 is also designed for single-handed operation, with buttons and dials located on the right side of the camera so users can adjust settings even while looking through the electronic view finder (EVF).

The device supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and near-field communication (NFC) connectivity and users can pair "EOS M50" to smart devices for sharing images and videos. The camera supports iOS and Android OS.

"Taking our objectives of customer delight and innovation ahead, we will continue to push new product development in both Digital SLR and Mirror Less areas," said Kobayashi.

