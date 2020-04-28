Can't choose between two guys I really like

I have been in love with two guys for almost a year now. I meet them both very often, love hanging out with them, and know they both have very strong feelings for me. I want to get into a relationship with one of them but can't decide who because each of them has something that the other doesn't. One is sensitive and kind, while the other is generous and funny. It's as if I want to be with them both. I stay up at night thinking about them and am tired of this juggling act. I know they will get tired of me too if this continues, so I don't know what to do. What do you suggest?

It is unreasonable to expect anyone to possess all the qualities you want in your partner because, even if you do find this mythical being, that feeling may wear off in time as you get to know them better. You like both these people, which means each of them has something special that appeals to you. Why not accept that deciding between them will always be hard, stick to one of them, and give that relationship a chance? Nothing stops you from having the other person in your life as a close friend if you are honest about how you feel. This will always feel like a juggling act but, as you have pointed out, you can't keep it up forever.

My boyfriend constantly puts pressure on me to have sex even when I don't feel like it at all. He says it is important, and I know it is, but sometimes I just can't think about it. It makes me resentful. How do I get him to stop?

Tell him why it is making you resentful and explain that sex isn't really to be taken for granted because it must always be consensual even if it is between two people in a relationship. The resentment can build up and damage your future together, which he needs to understand.

