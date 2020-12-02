Can't figure out his mixed signals!

I keep getting mixed signals from a guy I have been dating. We aren't exactly in a relationship because we haven't discussed it, but end up meeting two or three times a month. I'm sure we have feelings for each other, even though we haven't said anything about them. What confuses me is how I am always the one to initiate any conversations. He may be online, on WhatsApp or Facebook, but will never send me a message. I always have to send him one first, and he will then chat with me for as long as I want him to. Is he interested or just playing hard to get?

What matters is that the two of you have conversations. He may be shy, or have other reasons for not initiating them, but he chats. For now, that may be a step in the right direction. You should ask him about this directly, of course, when you are both comfortable enough with each other, but that may happen only when you both start talking about what this means. If you think you have feelings for each other, but aren't in a relationship, are you both waiting for the other to make the first move? Getting that out of the way may be a better way of tackling this.

My girlfriend and I have been together for around three years, and I am starting to feel as if she takes me for granted. I feel like a punching bag, and always have to bear the brunt of her anger or her mood swings. She expects me to be there for her no matter how I am feeling, which is unfair. I know she loves me a lot, and does care about me, too, but this habit of hers ends up making me doubt our relationship. What should I do?

You may think of it as being taken for granted, while she may look at it as simply being comfortable enough to know you're around. Please tell her how you feel.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

