Mumbai: Can't find a bed? Go via BMC channels

Despite the civic body's dashboard showing that there were 127 ICU beds available in the COVID-19 hospitals across the city, Ravi Raja, leader of opposition in the BMC, alleged that there weren't any available for a patient on Monday. On condition of anonymity, a BMC official said, "The civic body has strictly instructed private hospitals to not allot any bed without consultation with the ward war room."

As per the dashboard of Monday, there were 127 ICU beds available. However, Ravi Raja said that he was trying for a single ICU bed for a needy patient, but it was not available at any of the hospitals.



An official of the BMC on the condition of anonymity, "The BMC has strictly instructed private hospitals to not allot any bed without consultation with the ward war room. If the relatives of the said patients contacted the war room, they will get a bed."

The officer stated that the private hospitals inform that there is no bed available to avoid any issue with the relatives who go directly to the hospital, without informing ward war room.

According to the dashboard, out of total 15,602 beds, 4,906 were available. There were 147 ventilators and 126 ICU beds available on Monday.

