'Can't forget ex who is now married...'

I was cheated by my boyfriend, whom I believed blindly. After months of being together, I found out he had a girl in his life. When I confronted him, he told me he was in love with a relative of his, but his family didn't accept her. I didn't know about this when he proposed to me. She eventually entered his life again, and they began meeting without my knowledge. He convinced his parents about marrying me, but his ex then threatened to kill herself if he didn't marry her. That died down after a while, and he seemed to be okay with me, until he told me that his parents had fixed his marriage with her. I was shattered. He didn't stop talking to me though, and kept saying that he loved me. I don't know what to do. He is not ready to marry me, but says he loves me. I can't avoid talking to him. He recently married his ex, who knows about us. Please help me.

— Karthik S

If this ex-boyfriend of yours had a secret relationship with someone else, cheated on you for years, and kept you hanging until he eventually married her, I'm not sure why you feel the need to disrespect yourself by wanting him back in your life. He is married to someone else, which means he is effectively no longer someone you need to think about. He had many opportunities to be with you but chose someone else. You should acknowledge that this isn't someone who respected you or your choices, and put yourself first for a change. Yes, it is easier said than done, but the sooner you treat it as a toxic episode and choose to move on, the easier it will be for your future. Nothing this person has done displays the love he kept professing to you. He lied, betrayed you, and married someone else. If that doesn't tell you that you deserve someone better, nothing will.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news