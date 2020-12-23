Can't get over the fact that she lied!

I have been dating a girl for three months and only found out a week ago that she was once in a relationship with a guy whom she first introduced to me as her best friend. I didn't react to this information, but it has made me question a lot of things and I don't really trust her as much since she told me about this. Am I overreacting? Should I have a conversation with her and ask if there is anything else she has hidden from me? I can't even imagine going to meet her friend now, knowing that they were once a couple. What should I do?

There are reasons why we reveal aspects of our past only when we are comfortable enough with someone being able to handle it. She may have had all kinds of valid reasons for not telling you this at the start, and equally valid reasons for being able to be honest now. What matters is that she has trusted you with something and you can choose to accept that or question everything else in return. It takes time for people to build trust and be open with each other. If this bothers you, talk to her about it and try explaining why it makes you doubt her. Don't jump to conclusions without giving her an opportunity to put her side of the story across though. If the two of you can move past this, your relationship will only grow stronger. The choice is yours.

A friend of mine has a huge crush on a guy and I would like her to be happy. At the same time, I know she may never be able to get into a relationship with him because they have little in common. Should I tell her to forget about him and move on?

As a friend, you should simply support her and let her find out for herself if this person is compatible or not. This is between the two of them alone, not you.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

