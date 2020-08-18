Can't transfer money from PM-CARES to Disaster Response Fund, says Supreme Court

In its order on the utilisation of PM-CARES Fund for national disaster management, the Supreme Court on Monday said that PM-CARES Fund money cannot be directed to be deposited or transferred to the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF).

A three-judge bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah delivered the verdict through video-conferencing.

The petition was filed by an NGO called Centre for Public Interest Litigation, seeking a direction that all present and future fund collections contributions and grants under the PM CARES Fund for the COVID-19 pandemic should be transferred to National Disaster Response Fund. The petition said PM CARES fund violates the provisions of Disaster Management Act.

“Funds collected by the PM CARES Fund are entirely different and that these are funds of charitable trusts. There is no need for fresh national disaster relief plan,” said the top court while disposing of the petition.

The bench said there is no impediment for citizens and corporates to deposit funds in NDRF and clarified that PM CARES Fund is completely different from the NDRF.

On June 17, the apex court issued notice to the Centre on a PIL seeking to transfer funds from PM CARES Fund to NDRF.

The bench also rejected advocate Prashant Bhushan's plea that Centre should have framed a fresh national disaster management plan for Covid-19, and it should have not relied on the national plan, which was formulated in December 2019, focusing on tackling the biological disaster.

Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund was set up by the Centre on March 28 to deal with any kind of emergency situation and provide relief to those affected.

The Prime Minister is the ex-officio chairman of the fund and the defence, home and finance ministers are ex-officio trustees.

