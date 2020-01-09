Canvas in the city: Your curated fix of the best art shows

Riten Mozumdar

Imprint is the first comprehensive show on artist-designer Riten Mozumdar, with archival material including clothing, photographs and calligraphy paintings.

On Today, 5.30 pm to 9.30 pm; to February 29, 11 am to 7 pm

At Chatterjee & Lal, Apollo Bunder, Colaba.

Call 22023787

Amonwan Mirpuri

Contemporary Thai-Indian artist Amonwan Mirpuri’s show, Dear Women, is an ode to women who have been abused, assaulted or suppressed.

On Today to February 2, 2 pm to 8 pm (Weekdays); 11 am to 8 pm (Weekends)

At Method, Nagindas Master Road, Kala Ghoda.

Call 9821114562

