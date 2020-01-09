Canvas in the city: Your curated fix of the best art shows
Imprint is the first comprehensive show on artist-designer Riten Mozumdar, with archival material including clothing, photographs and calligraphy paintings.
Riten Mozumdar
On Today, 5.30 pm to 9.30 pm; to February 29, 11 am to 7 pm
At Chatterjee & Lal, Apollo Bunder, Colaba.
Call 22023787
Amonwan Mirpuri
Contemporary Thai-Indian artist Amonwan Mirpuri’s show, Dear Women, is an ode to women who have been abused, assaulted or suppressed.
On Today to February 2, 2 pm to 8 pm (Weekdays); 11 am to 8 pm (Weekends)
At Method, Nagindas Master Road, Kala Ghoda.
Call 9821114562
