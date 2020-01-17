Capoeira calling

Developed in the early 16th century, Capoeira is known for its moves that comprise inverted kicks. It is effective in both attack and defence and also improves your ability to react quickly.

At a workshop organised by Kidstoppress & Centre for Capoeira India, kids aged above five years will get to learn movements of the martial art that will enhance their physical and psychosocial abilities. And while they're at it, there will also be elements of music, dance, and

gymnastics.

ON January 18, 5 pm to 6 pm

AT Centre for Capoeira India, SS Sawhney School, 18th Road, Khar West.

LOG ON TO kspcode.com (to register)

