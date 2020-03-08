Caprisca for CN Wadia Gold Cup

The CN Wadia Gold Cup (Gr 2), the feature event of today's six-race card, is now a pale shadow of its former glorious version. Only four runners have accepted to run in a contest which is reserved for horses aged four years or older. However, among the quartet in the fray on Sunday are two six-year-old and two seven-year-old horses. So much for quality!

Be that as it may, there is a fair chance that the Imtiaz Sait-trained Caprisca, who finished a bad last when he raced last on this track, may put in a dramatically improved performance today in the hands of David Egan. The reason is Caprisca, who finished more than eight lengths behind Bronx on that occasion, has been working very well on the trial track since then, and seems fit enough to resume winning.

First race at 3 pm.

Selections:

Flareon Plate (Class IV; 1200m)

Enid Blyton 1, Guarnerius 2, Steppenwolf 3.

Mulraj Goculdas Trophy (Class I; 1400m)

Augustus Caesar 1, Auburn 2.

R J Kolah Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1400m)

Isle Of Skye 1, Touch Of Faith 2, Arcadia 3.

Jayaramdas Patel Gold Trophy (Class IV; 2000m)

Lucky Luciano 1, Mishka's Pride 2.

C. N. Wadia Gold Cup (For 4y&o; 2400m)

Caprisca 1, Bronx 2.

Indian Navy Trophy (For 5y&o, class III; 1400m)

Barack 1, Western Front 2, Cormorant 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Augustus Caesar (2-2)

Upset: La Teste (3-7)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races.

