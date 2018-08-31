Caprisca for Idar Gold Trophy

other-sports

Sana, from Kolkata-based trainer Bharath Singh's yard, will be hoping to beat the in-form local duo of Selfie Star and Caprisca

Representational Picture

A small field of only five runners will face the starter in the grade 3, Idar Gold Trophy, the prime event of Friday's six-race card. Sana, from Kolkata-based trainer Bharath Singh's yard, will be hoping to beat the in-form local duo of Selfie Star and Caprisca who have both won their last races on this track in style.

My choice is Caprisca, trained Imtiaz Sait and to be ridden by P Trevor.

First race at 2.30 pm.

Selections:

Yana Plate (Class III; 2000m)

Star Aligned 1, Gloriosus 2, In It To Win It 3.

Mayor's Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1800m)

Cavarozzi 1, Red Carnation 2, Retained Asset 3.

Glasnost Plate - Div II (For 5y&o, class IV; 1400m)

Reds Revenge 1, Rain Dance 2, Eiger's Tiger 3.

Idar Gold Trophy - Gr 3 (For 4y&o; 2400m)

Caprisca 1, Sana 2, Selfie Star 3.

Glasnost Plate - Div I (For 5y&o, class IV; 1400m)

Sensex 1, Arabian Storm 2, Brothersofthewind 3.

Spearhead Plate (For 4y&o, class V; 1000m)

Brave 1, Adele 2, Bee Quirky 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: None

Upsets: Dibaba (5-8)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6

Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates