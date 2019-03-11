Caprisca wins CN Wadia Gold Cup

other-sports

Sadly, the veteran trainer himself could not lead in any of his winners as he was hospitalised

The winning horse Caprisca with jockey A Sandesh at Mahalaxmi yesterday. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Horses trained by Imtiaz Sait reeled off three races in a row at the Mahalaxmi racetrack yesterday. All three races were prestigious trophy events which also included the day's feature, the CN Wadia Gold Cup (Grade 2), that was won by Caprisca (A Sandesh up). Sadly, the veteran trainer himself could not lead in any of his winners as he was hospitalised.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates