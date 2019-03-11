Caprisca wins CN Wadia Gold Cup
Sadly, the veteran trainer himself could not lead in any of his winners as he was hospitalised
Horses trained by Imtiaz Sait reeled off three races in a row at the Mahalaxmi racetrack yesterday. All three races were prestigious trophy events which also included the day's feature, the CN Wadia Gold Cup (Grade 2), that was won by Caprisca (A Sandesh up). Sadly, the veteran trainer himself could not lead in any of his winners as he was hospitalised.
