Captain Dinesh Karthik's decision to step down is incredibly selfless: Eoin Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders' new skipper Eoin Morgan on Friday hailed Dinesh Karthik's decision to step down as captain of the IPL side as an "incredibly selfless" act of putting the team ahead of an individual. Karthik handed over the reins to his deputy Morgan hours before their IPL match against Mumbai Indians here. "Yes, I was surprised as was everybody. Yesterday, DK informed he wants to step back and focus on his batting as he feels that is the best option for the team," Morgan said in an interview with Darren Ganga.

"I think it is incredibly selfless and that also shows a lot of courage from him to do that, putting the team first ahead of him being the skipper." He said he will continue to take help from other players in the leadership group, including Karthik.

"I am delighted to continue the leadership role within this side. Obviously captain and not vice-captain now, and hopefully, continue to work alongside our players. "I think between me and Dinesh, captain and vice captain, we can be at the forefront of that, obviously the driving engine, with these guys behind us."

