Capture the beauty of Flamenco

If you are a fan of the colourful and vibrant Spanish Flamenco dance but have two left feet, here's how you can still enjoy it. Capture the beauty of the sensual movement at a session where you will be taught a new art form at a palette knife painting workshop. With no prior painting experience required, this edition will be a guided session that will shed light on the basic strokes, sketches and techniques that will help you paint a flamenco dancer on canvas.

It will begin with a brief session, where the histories and techniques of the two art forms will be shared with participants. So, get in touch with your inner artist to learn how to paint with knives and acrylic paint on a framed stretched 14" x 18" canvas.

While the canvas and art supplies will be taken care of, participants will get to take their creation back home.

On February 8, 4 pm to 6 pm

At Poco Loco Tapas and Bar, Building No 87, Plot, Ground Floor, No 99, SV Road, Khar West.

Call 9619273009 (to book a slot)

Cost Rs 1,800

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates