Captured by BGB, fisherman's family appeals for his release

Kolkata: The family of the fisherman who now is in Bangladesh police custody after he was captured by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) for tresspassing into the neigbhouring country's waters, on Monday made an appeal for the release of its prime breadwinner. Pranab Mandal is one of the three fishermen of Jalangi in Murshidabad district, who had strayed into the Bangladesh side of the Padma river and was apprehended by the BGB personnel on October 17. The incident was followed by a flag meeting between the border guards of the two countries, during which the BGB personnel opened fire killing a BSF man and injuring another. The incident has snowballed into a row between the forces.

"This is not the first time that he has gone to that side of the river. Every year during this period he sails there to catch hilsa. It is one of the periods when you earn a decent amount. But we had never imagined that he would be arrested and we don't know when he will be back," Mondal's wife Rekha told PTI over phone from Jalangi. The 40-year-old woman said she is now working overtime as a bidi worker to sustain a family of seven, including three daughters and a son. Rekha said she earns around Rs 200 per day. "My husband used to earn around Rs 20,000 a month and during this period. if the hilsa catch is good, he would earn Rs 30,000 per month," she said. She has been knocking at the doors of politicians and officials since last Thursday to ensure return of her husband from the custody of the Bangladeshi police.

"I have been running from pillar to post with all the documents but in vain. I don't know when my husband will be back and how will I raise my children. I just want to make an appeal to ensure my husband's return," Rekha said. The BGB personnel had on Thursday held three Indian fishermen who were allowed by the BSF to fish within the International Border, but let go of two later. Mondal is the third fisherman who is still in the custody of Bangladeshi authorities. Bangladeshi Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan had on Saturday said Mondal will be released, in accordance with the norms. Exuding confidence that the recent killing of a BSF jawan by a BGB man won't have an impact on bilateral ties, Khan had said he would talk to his Indian counterpart Amit Shah, if needed, to "defuse the situation".

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates