Capturing everyone's attention, Kapilakshi Malhotra is the diva aiming for Bollywood

As a model and as an actress, Malhotra is waving the flag of pure talent high in the sky.

Coming from no film or modeling background & still managing to make her name count in the elite list of hit actresses only with her first film is something we can proudly say about an Indian actress and model Kapilakshi Malhotra. This young sensation belongs to Jaipur, Rajasthan and is just 24 years of age. Being born in 1996 on October 15th, Malhotra's life changed when she realized she possesses natural talents as an artist & this made her beliefs even stronger for making a career in the entertainment industry & move to Mumbai.

After the completion of her studies, the first thing that Malhotra did was to try her hands as a model but to get on the ramp she first built a fabulous physique for herself that turned heads of many & this gave her the golden opportunity to work with the best of designers of our country & even do catalogue shoots with them.

It was during her journey as a model that Malhotra thought of simultaneously sharpening her skills as an actress & so she joined theatre. Her hard work & perseverance paid off when she auditioned for a Telugu film & even got cast as the main female lead of the film. "Prema Pipasi" is her debut film but looking at her fine performance, it becomes difficult for one to believe that. She has acted so professionally in the movie that people not just in the Tollywood industry, but across other film industries as well have praised her exceptional performance.

However, for all the rising models out there, Malhotra has some essential skills to share that can help them build their career as a professional model, which has helped her career as well till now.

• Make your communication stronger: Beginners may get blank in front of a large audience or in front of photographers, says Malhotra. And, hence she suggests models to hone their communication & listening skills so strong that they get comfortable communicating with anybody in front of them.

• Go for more networking: Networking is one of the most essential things for models, believes Malhotra. She says that constructing good relations & connections with agencies & photographers can help in creating a good image of theirs which can help them get more work.

• Preparation is key: As soon as one realizes their dream, Malhotra suggests to start preparing for it early in life. She urges girls to begin working upon themselves by attaining a well-toned figure, to get more comfortable in communicating, improve upon their way of walking, standing, posing, etc. and most importantly to know how to carry oneself.

The above few skills & various others are what Malhotra learnt through her journey of modeling. This pushed her belief to higher levels to start her stint in acting by giving her the confidence to stand firm in front of people & other prominent individuals from the industry.

We won't be surprised if she makes it big even in Bollywood for which she is presently preparing for with her outstanding faith in her work & her talents.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever