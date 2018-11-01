Capturing modernism

things-to-do

Noted photographer Ram Rahman will be in the city to talk about the state of modern architecture across the world

What in hell are you really made of, Howard? After all, it's only a building. It's not the combination of holy sacrament, Indian torture, and sexual ecstasy that you seem to make of it." In The Fountainhead, Ayn Rand's first successful novel, the protagonist Howard Roark epitomises the modern architect battling conformists. Modern architecture has largely defined the 20th century, such that between the 1930s and 1960s, the rigorous impact of the style in Britain came to be termed as a movement.

With his recent work documenting the assault and demolition of modern architecture in Delhi, photographer and activist Ram Rahman will highlight the present state of modernism in the world within the context of architectural photography at a city museum this Saturday. He will also showcase the work of young Indian photographers and present curator Clara Kim's ongoing exhibit at the Gwangju Biennale in Korea, titled Imagined Nations/Modern Utopias that ranges from photography, film, sculpture, textile,

Ram Rahman

On November 3, 6 pm

At Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla East.

Call 23731234

