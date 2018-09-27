Capturing sacred spaces

things-to-do

Explore Bandra's iconic churches during a photo walk

The interiors of Mount Mary Basilica

Sacred spaces in the city act as silent witnesses to the chaos that surrounds them. And as ironic as it may be, they become places of refuge. The history of Bandra dates back to the 16th century and is incomplete without its churches. This Sunday, a photo walk aims to highlight the architectural and historical significance of three churches — Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount, St Andrew's Church and St Peter's Church.



Megha Girothra

Curated by Jamjar Diner and Mumbai Instagrammers, participants will be led by Bandraite Meghna Girohtra on a two-hour trail. The event will end with a delicious breakfast at the restaurant — the menu includes eggs Kejriwal, breakfast booty burgers, butter honey pancakes in addition to tea, coffee, or watermelon juice. Participants can only use their smartphones to capture the monuments, but the focus, as Girhotra tells us, isn't photography.

"In terms of the architecture, the Basilica seems to be the most imposing structure but few people know about St Andrew's Church, which is now the oldest church here after St Annes was blown up by the British [in 1739]. Having hosted walks in Bandra before, I've noticed that very few participants have actually been inside a church," she says.

On: September 30, 8 am to 11 am pm

Starting point: Mount Mary Church, Bandstand.

Call: 9820086014

Cost: Rs 900

