Car bombing in Somaila kills 9

international

He said some of the victims died in a building that collapsed as a result of the blast in the Hamarweyne market

Emergency rescue staff carry a man with head injuries. Pic/AFP

At least nine people were killed and several wounded when a car loaded with explosives blew up near a mall in a busy market in the Somali capital on Monday, police said.

Police officer Ahmed Moalin Ali said, "The terrorists parked a vehicle loaded with explosives in the vicinity of the mall to kill the innocent civilians." He said some of the victims died in a building that collapsed as a result of the blast in the Hamarweyne market.

