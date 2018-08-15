Car crashes into security barriers outside UK Parliament

crime

Counter-terrorism police arrest man in his late 20s on suspicion of terrorism

The suspect was not known to the security services. Pic/AFP

In a terror attack, a man drove a car at high speed and ploughed into several pedestrians and cyclists before crashing into security barriers outside the UK's Parliament during rush hour yesterday, injuring three persons, Scotland Yard said.

The attack is being investigated by Scotland Yard's Counter-Terrorism Command. The man, in his late 20s, has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences. Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, the National Lead for Counter-Terrorism Policing in the UK, said the man was not cooperating with police as they work to establish his identity.

The Indian-origin officer added that the suspect was not known to security services or under surveillance. "Given that this appears to be a deliberate attack, the method and this being an iconic site, we are treating it as a terrorist incident," he said.

The suspect, who has not been formally identified, is being held at a south London police station. A Met police spokesperson said that there was nobody else in the vehicle, which remains at the scene and is being searched. No weapons have been recovered at this stage.

