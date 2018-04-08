Car drives into crowd in Germany, three dead

According to the online edition of the Spiegel magazine, German authorities were "assuming" the incident was an attack, though there was no immediate official confirmation of a motive



It is unclear if incident was a terror attack. Pic/AFP

A car ploughed into pedestrians n the German city of Muenster, leaving three people dead and several injured. A police spokeswoman in the western city said that the driver of the vehicle "shot himself" after driving into a crowd of people and leaving about 30 bystanders with injuries.

"There are deaths and injured. Please avoid the area, we are on scene," the regional police service said on Twitter. Police also urged people to refrain from spreading "speculation" about the incident. According to the online edition of the Spiegel magazine, German authorities were "assuming" the incident was an attack, though there was no immediate official confirmation of a motive. Armed police were deployed and officers urged residents to avoid the city centre to allow investigators to get to work.

With Inputs From Agencies

